Jennifer Lopez hosting 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' after-party in her bathroom

Jennifer Lopez helped kick off 2020 at the Super Bowl, and now she’s closing it out by performing live in New York’s Times Square on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, tonight on ABC. And afterward, she’ll meet you in the ladies’ room.

According to People, J. Lo is hosting a Rockin’ Eve after-party called Wash Away 2020, during which she’ll celebrate the launch of her new J.Lo Beauty line. She’ll be hosting 1,000 fans at a “mega Zoom session,” live from her bathroom.

J.Lo Beauty officially launches on New Year’s Day, so People reports that she’ll be pulling up to her Rockin’ Eve performance tonight in a subway train that’s been wrapped in J.Lo Beauty art. She’ll perform her latest single, “In the Morning,” as well as other hits.

“Since most of us are staying in this year for the celebration, we still need some good energy and entertainment to dance the night away at home,” Jennifer tells People. “I am looking forward to hopefully being on the road again and reconnecting with my fans. I have missed them so much!”

“It has been a difficult year for so many and we are hoping we can all start the new one with a positive and hopeful outlook,” she adds. “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square is such a symbolic event and we’re excited to perform for everyone and keep this tradition going, even though it will look a little different this year.”

The star also reveals, “The silver lining that I found from this year is the quality time that I spend with Alex [Rodriguez] and our children. We would not have had that opportunity under normal circumstances.”

