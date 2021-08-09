Jennifer Lopez to perform in Central Park for Global Citizen Live

Courtesy Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has joined the lineup for Global Citizen Live, set to take place on Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York City on September 25.



As previously announced, the 24-hour live broadcast will also feature performances from Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Weeknd, BTS, Billie Eilish, Adam Lambert, Coldplay and more.



The broadcast will be filmed across six continents, with a goal of uniting the world in order to defeat poverty and defend the planet. It’ll air on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter and more. The musical performances will take place at “iconic locations” in New York, Paris, London, Seoul, LA, Lagos, Sydney and Rio de Janeiro.



The rest of the artist lineup for New York City will be announced Tuesday, as will the lineups for Lagos and Paris.



J.Lo previously participated in Global Citizen’s Vax Live campaign.

