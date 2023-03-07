Jeremy Renner announces his docuseries ‘Rennervations’ will hit Disney+ on April 12

Disney+

While he continues to recover at home from his near-fatal New Year’s Day snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to announce his docuseries Rennervations will debut on Disney+ on April 12.

The four-part series will see the big-screen superhero and real-life renovation expert rehabbing vehicles and donating them to communities that need them the most.

In a press release, Renner said, “I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community – and that’s what this show does.”

The two-time Oscar nominee adds, “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Disney+ teases, “With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.”

The show will see Renner partnering with celebrity guests, including his Hurt Locker and Marvel movie co-star Anthony Mackie, actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens, Slumdog Millionaire and Mission: Impossible star Anil Kapoor, and Encanto singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra, to provide vehicles to charities like Big Brothers Big Sisters, The BASE Chicago and Casa Hogar of Cabo San Lucas.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

