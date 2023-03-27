Jeremy Renner seen walking on specialized treadmill as part of his recovery

Marvel Studios

In an update to fans on his Instagram stories on Sunday, Marvel movies star Jeremy Renner proved he’s back at it, getting in a walking working out on a specialized treadmill following his near-fatal snowplow accident.

Renner, 52, is seen conversing with a person about the so-called anti-gravity treadmill, which secures the user’s pelvis and provides weight relief, allowing them to walk normally but with less of their body weight on their legs as they recover.

The Mayor of Kingstown actor explains he’s walking using “40% of my weight” as he puts in the work.

He captioned the snippet, “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will.”

Renner was seriously injured when he was pulled under the tracks of his snowcat snowplow machine on January 1. He suffered more than 30 broken bones and blunt force trauma in the accident.

The Avengers and Hawkeye star was airlifted from the scene and underwent emergency surgery, then spent weeks in intensive care before continuing his recovery at his home outside Reno, Nevada.

