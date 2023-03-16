Jeremy Renner shares adorable note from nephew as he recovers from snow plow accident

Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner is sharing the adorable note his nephew wrote to him as he continues to recover from a snow plow accident.

Taking to Instagram Stories Wednesday, the actor shared a screenshot of the note which read: “I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers). I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

The Avengers star, 52, responded, “Love my little man, Bless you Auggie.”

In the next story, he shared a snapshot of two stuffed animals and captioned it, “my inside feelings.”

The posts come just months after Renner was involved in a New Year’s Day snow plow accident where he broke more than 30 bones.

