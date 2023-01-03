Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery after snowplow accident left him with “blunt chest trauma”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney

Actor Jeremy Renner was out of surgery on Monday after being injured while plowing snow on Sunday, according to his publicist.

“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today,” his publicist said in a statement Monday evening. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Renner was airlifted to a local hospital from the site of the incident in Reno, Nevada, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

“As of now, we can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” the publicist, Samantha Mast, told Los Angeles ABC station KABC shortly after the incident. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

“At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement, also noting “Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident.”

Officials said they were investigating the accident.

The Reno area received heavy snowfall over the weekend with Reno-Tahoe International Airport setting a daily record on Dec. 31, with nine inches. In Tahoe, more than a foot of snow fell in the foothills and multiple feet fell in higher elevations.

Renner, 51, has played a starring role as Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers movies and the series Hawkeye on Disney+. He also earned Academy Award nominations for The Town and The Hurt Locker. He currently starts in the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown.

