Jesse Tyler Ferguson announces that he and his partner Justin Mikita are having a baby!

Most of us know Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell from the hit ABC series, Modern Family. He plays the uptight, slightly cautious husband to the fun, and freewheeling Cam played by Eric Stonestreet!

In a recent interview, Ferguson revealed that he and his IRL husband, Justin Mikita are expecting a baby in July! The two don’t know the sex, but are excited to bring a happy baby human into the world!

Watch the announcement below:

