Jesse Tyler Ferguson announces that he and his partner Justin Mikita are having a baby!

Posted by: KS95 January 23, 2020 15 Views

Most of us know Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell from the hit ABC series, Modern Family. He plays the uptight, slightly cautious husband to the fun, and freewheeling Cam played by Eric Stonestreet!

In a recent interview, Ferguson revealed that he and his IRL husband, Justin Mikita are expecting a baby in July! The two don’t know the sex, but are excited to bring a happy baby human into the world!

Watch the announcement below:

James Corden asks his guests Charlie Hunnam and Jesse Tyler Ferguson about their experiences turning 40 years old, and Jesse shares some big news — he and husband Justin Mikita are having a baby this year! After, James asks Jesse about making the final episodes of his long-running hit series “Modern Family.”

