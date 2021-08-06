Jessie J and Nicki Minaj disagree on how “Bang Bang” collab came together

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Jessie J and Nicki Minaj have slightly different memories of how the 2014 smash hit “Bang Bang” came together.

In a recent interview with Glamour, Jessie said Nicki asked to be on the Max Martin-penned track after hearing Jessie and Ariana Grande‘s verses.

“Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, ‘I’ve got to jump on this,'” Jessie said. “We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it.”

But Nicki took to Twitter and said that wasn’t so.

“I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it,” she wrote, tagging Jessie J. “The label asked me2get on it & paid me. How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile?”

She added, “This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop. LoveU.”

Jessie has yet to respond to Nicki, but in Glamour she did say she loved working with both Nicki and Ari on the song, and that “Bang Bang” wouldn’t have been the hit it was without them.

