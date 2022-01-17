Jessie J proclaims she is having the “best January ever”

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Image

Jessie J is letting her fans know that 2022 is shaping up to be an incredible year. The “Domino” singer has candidly shared her mental health and healing journey after suffering a miscarriage late last year.

Taking to Instagram, Jessie shared a selfie of her naturally curly hair and captioned it, “So far, high key this might be the best January I’ve ever had…” She then listed off 10 things that have made a recent and positive impact on her life and shared an accompanying photo or video to help illustrate, starting with her “Natural ‘messy’ hair.”

Other positives in her life include coming home, which she illustrated by sharing a video of her touching down after a long plane ride, and realizing “Balance doesn’t run in the family,” as seen in another clip of her crawling on all fours after failing to master rollerblades.

Other items that Jessie says she is not taking for granted include sneaking her dog on the couch while a younger family member complains and enjoying a thrilling amusement park ride with friends.

The British singer first revealed her miscarriage in late November and detailed how it affected her mental health. Ahead of the new year, Jessie shared she was ready to start healing and vowed that she is “Not quitting on my happiness or myself” and that she will “keep climbing out of the sadness.”

