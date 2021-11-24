Jessie J reveals she suffered a pregnancy loss

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Whiteley

Jessie J has announced that she suffered a miscarriage. The “Domino” singer, who had been keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans, shared the sad news on Instagram today.

“Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant,'” Jessie wrote, and shared a photo of her flashing a positive Clearblue pregnancy test. “By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

The 33-year-old British singer vowed to go through with her acoustic performance in Los Angeles “because I know singing tonight will help me.”

Jessie added, “My soul needs it. Even more today,” because singing will allow her “to process this my way.”

She continued, “I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling,” adding that it felt “safer” to announce her pregnancy loss on social media than at her concert.

“I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment,” Jessie explained. “Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did [its] best.”

Jessie also revealed, “I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short.” She said being pregnant “was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

The singer said she’s currently “in shock,” but assured fans, “I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.”

Jessie says she now feels “connected” to the “millions of women” who’ve “felt this pain,” noting, “it’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”

