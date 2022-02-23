Jewel announces ‘Freewheelin’ Woman’, her first album in seven years

Image Credit: Dana Trippe

After a seven-year break, Jewel is making her return to the music scene with an all-new studio album, Freewheelin’ Woman.

According to the official press release, fans can expect to get their hands on the Grammy nominee’s new work on April 15. “The new album presents Jewel’s boldest and most unbridled body of work to date, revealing entirely new dimensions of her breathtaking voice,” the release teases. In addition, the singer chose to record her new songs live with a full band.

Jewel says of her upcoming work, “I cut my teeth on singers like Ella Fitzgerald and Sarah Vaughan and got into those Muscle Shoals records a little later on, and for some reason that’s where my voice and my writing wanted to go on this album.”

Jewel gave fans a taste of what’s to come by releasing her new single, “Dancing Slow,” on Wednesday. The collaborative track features Train, whom she’ll be joining on their 35-stop North American AM Gold Tour, which kicks off in Mansfield, Massachusetts on June 8.

Jewel says her new track “is ultimately about the ebb and flow of life, and cherishing those moments of certainty that are shared when you’re with a trusted companion. It feels like time slows down for a moment. I’m so glad Train was able to join me on this track, with Pat Monahan‘s sweet vocals adding another layer to the melody.”

Train isn’t the only artist featured on Jewel’s upcoming work: Darius Rucker joins her on a track titled “No More Tears.”

Freewheelin’ Woman, the follow up to Jewel’s 2015 effort Picking Up the Pieces, arrives in stores on April 15. You can preorder it now. Tickets for the upcoming tour also are on sale now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.