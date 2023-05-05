Jewel’s cleaning out her closet for a good cause

Credit: Dana Trippe

Jewel is cleaning out her closet and giving fans a chance to own her designer hand-me-downs — and it’s all for a good cause.

The singer has teamed up with 4Kinship, a Diné (Navajo)-owned sustainable art wear brand, for her first-ever closet sale. It’ll feature a collection over 1,000 pieces of clothing, shoes and more, from such designers as Christian Louboutin, Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dolce & Gabbana and more, along with some vintage items.

The sale is happening Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. MT to 6 p.m. MT at 4KINSHIP in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Folks who want an early shot at the goods can spend $50 to go to the Early Bird Preview, happening Friday, May 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT.

A portion of the proceeds from all sales will go to the Diné Skate Garden Project, which aims to build an inclusive public skatepark and community garden for the Navajo Nation.

