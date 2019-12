How can you not love Sesame Street? Even if you don’t watch it daily or follow them on social media, there’s a special feeling when you think about how long these characters have been around!

Seriously, though … this weird and wacky group of characters are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year! To celebrate, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots decided to answer the age old question, “Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street?”

Watch the video below: