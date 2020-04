WATCH: Jimmy Fallon performs “Starting to Crack,” an anthem for everyone currently stuck at home

If you’re noticing that the days all run together and a quick social media check turns into a wormhole that lasts several hours, you can probably relate to this new Jimmy Fallon song!

Last night, The Tonight Show host introduced us to “Starting to Crack” — an anthem for everyone currently stuck at home while social distancing.

We like it. And we think you’re gonna like it, too!

Watch the video below: