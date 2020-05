Jimmy Fallon presents “The Longest Days of Our Lives” (Jake Gyllenhaal, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig): Chapter 3

Jimmy Fallon released chapter three of his quarantine soap opera, “The Longest Days of Our Lives” starring Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, and Jake Gyllenhaal!

Watch the latest episode below:



BONUS: In case you missed, “The Longest Days of Our Lives” parts one and two, feel free to catch up now!