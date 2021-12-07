Jimmy Fallon taps Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for pandemic-inspired “It Was A… (Masked Christmas)”

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images, MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jimmy Fallon is trying his hand at music again and this time he’s teamed up with mega pop star Ariana Grande and the hot girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion, for his new song, “It Was A… (Masked Christmas).”

The peppy track was released at midnight on Tuesday but before the official release, Fallon shared a bit about the song and how it came to be during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“It’s basically about like how last year was just rough on everybody,” he explained. “I wanted to say, ‘It’s going to get better. It really is going to get better trust me’ and how can I portray that and also think of the funny things happened.”

Well, the comedian and talk show host seemed to hit the nail right on the head when it came to the lyrics.

“It was a masked Christmas / we stayed in the house / We covered our nose and covered our mouth / But it’s Christmas time / We’ll be in line for a booster,” Fallon and Grande harmonize in the chorus.

The “Body” rapper follows with her verse that begins, “This Christmas, Imma make it count / No more quarantine on the couch / This year hang that mistletoe toe / Imma kiss everyone that I know.”

The holiday track wouldn’t be complete without an equally entertaining music video to accompany it. The visuals are the epitome of the holiday season, with scenes ranging from skiing down a mountain, to sitting in front of a fireplace with Christmas decorations all around, and, as the lyrics state, standing in line for a booster shot.

“It Was A… (Masked Christmas)” is available to stream now.

