Jimmy Fallon taps Chris Martin to parody Taylor Swift's 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions'

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Taylor Swift isn’t the only artist who secretly recorded an album while in quarantine — so did Jimmy Fallon. And, just as Tay tapped Bon Iver to help her with a song, Chris Martin stepped in to lend Fallon a hand.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the late night host poked fun at Swift’s Disney+ concert movie, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, which premiered over the holiday weekend.

“Basically, it’s Taylor, and her producer and musicians from the album getting together for the first time — socially distant and listening to the album for the first time. It’s pretty cool,” said Fallon. “Well, not many people know this, but I actually did something similar. It’s true!”

Saying he and his in-studio band The Roots crafted an eight-track album, called Fallonlore, the parody starts with Fallon sitting with Questlove and Black Thought on a rooftop patio discussing their quarantine brainchild.

The three make up the stories about each of the album’s titles, which include “Peed My Pants in an Applebee’s,” “Sourdough Heart” and “Song about Milk.”

However, the show-stealer was the pretend album’s final track, which tapped Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to deliver a solemn duet of “Fuzzy Wuzzy.”

“I felt a real connection with this next song and I wanted to do a duet with Chris Martin,” Fallon jokingly narrated, saying his daughters inspired the track. “I didn’t think he would ever do it but we reached out to his team and incredibly, he said yes.”

The bit ends with Quest and Thought realizing that they’re not helping Fallon shoot a documentary like the Long Pond Studio Sessions. The two musicians reacted with disgust when they discover that not even the Peacock streaming service was interested in Fallonlore.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.