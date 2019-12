We all know Kate McKinnon for her hilarious acting chops. She always plays these wacky and funny characters, but on a recent episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, host Fallon decided to test her dramatic acting chops.

In a game called, “Dramatic Turn and Read,” McKinnon and Fallon take turns delivering ridiculous lines they’ve never seen before after declaring “that very well may be, but…” as dramatically and intensely as possible.

Watch the game below: