Jin, RM and Suga of BTS have all recovered from COVID-19

BTS members Jin, RM and Suga have overcome their battle with COVID-19 and are officially on the mend, their label announced Tuesday.

Big Hit, which manages the K-pop sensations, confirmed that the trio have recovered and are out of quarantine.

“We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, Jan. 4,” the label announced in a statement obtained by Billboar﻿d﻿. “RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Saturday, Dec. 25, are now able to return to their daily activities. Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine.”

Big Hit added that Jin experienced a “slight fever” during his bout of COVID-19.

Suga, who was the first BTS member to test positive for the coronavirus on December 24, was cleared to “return to his daily activities” on January 3. Big Hit said in a previous statement, “Suga did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.”

BTS is currently on an “extended period of rest,” which was announced early last month. Since then, the septet launched their individual Instagram accounts so fans can keep up with their day-to-day lives outside of their music careers.

The group will return to work in March with a performance scheduled in Seoul, South Korea, and will start a “new chapter” with an all-new album due out later this year.

