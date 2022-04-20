Joe Alwyn “wouldn’t say” if he is engaged to Taylor Swift

GOR/GC Images

Joe Alwyn has always remained mum about rumors that he’s engaged to Taylor Swift. The notoriously private couple has fascinated fans, which has led to numerous reports regarding their relationship and martial status.

So when Joe sat down with WSJ Magazine and was asked about the latest batch of rumors claiming he proposed to the “Shake It Off” singer, his answer, unsurprisingly, gave little clarity.

“If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins,” the British actor quipped. “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

“We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given,” Joe added of his choice to remain private, “So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

Joe admitted he’d “like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions,” but the way things are, culturally, complicate things. “If you give it to them, it just opens the door,” he expressed.

Taylor, 32, and Alwyn, 31, have been romantically linked since 2016.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.