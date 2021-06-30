Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share never-before-seen photos of their wedding to mark their 2nd anniversary

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had a humorous yet adorable way of celebrating their two years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot on June 29, 2019, treated fans to a series of never-before-seen photos of their lavish wedding day.

Turner marked their anniversary by sharing a sweet black and white photo of herself dancing down the aisle hand-in-hand with Joe.

“2 years as your wife holy moly I love you bub,” the Game of Thrones alum wrote — marking the first of several tributes she offered throughout the day.

Later, Turner shared a slideshow of photos capturing the happiest moments from the wedding, from marching into the reception to the two’s impressive multi-tiered wedding cake. Other snaps include a romantic shot of what appears to be the couple’s first dance and a group shot of Turner with her bridesmaids.

“I mean… f*** it, it’s been two years,” the 25-year-old actress quipped in the caption.

As for Joe, he also treated fans to some tender photos of his big day.

His first celebratory post included a romantic black and white photo of himself dipping Turner on the dance floor along with the caption, “The best two years of my life. Love you @sophiet.”

Joe then shared a collection of snaps in a follow-up tribute, including a shot of their gorgeous wedding venue in France, and a picture of himself smoking cigars with his brother, Nick Jonas.

“2 Years Of Party Times,” Joe captioned the slideshow, which also revealed that the wedding day included a special Jonas Brothers performance.

The couple share one daughter, whom they welcomed in July 2020.

(Instagram posts contain uncensored profanity)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.