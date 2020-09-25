Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner will no longer feel like "Suckers" for paying fees on NYC condo

Looks like new parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have decided to settle in Los Angeles for good: They’re looking to unload their condo in New York City.

According to Dirt, the condo is on the market for just under $6 million. The 2900-square-foot pad, which they paid $5.5 million for nearly three years ago, features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a massive terrace, chef’s kitchen with all the bells and whistles and huge walk-in closets.

Apparently, the couple simply doesn’t use the place, so it’s no wonder they’re looking to divest themselves of a place that costs $120,000 per year in property taxes and nearly six grand a month in condo fees.

The couple and their baby daughter now live in Encino, California in a 15,000 square foot home with ten bedrooms and eleven bathrooms. At just over $14 million, it was the second highest amount ever paid for a single-family residence in Encino.

The highest amount? That would be $20 million, which is how much Joe’s brother Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra paid for their mansion.

By Andrea Dresdale

