Joe Jonas is "hubbs of the year" for gifting wife Sophie Turner a custom Miley Cyrus t-shirt

Back in the day, Miley Cyrus dated Nick Jonas. Now his brother Joe Jonas is scoring points with his wife by gifting her a t-shirt decorated with Miley pictures — and Miley approves.

Joe Jonas’ wife Sophie Turner is a major fan of Miley’s, so Joe gave her a custom t-shirt with “Hannah Montana” printed on it. It also includes a collage of various photos of Miley, some of her as Hannah Montana and some taken in more recent years, when she wore more, um, “revealing” outfits. There’s also one of her doing her signature “winking/tongue out” face.

Modeling the tee on her Instagram Stories, Sophie wrote, “Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Xmas gift.” Miley reposted the pic on her own Stories, and wrote, “Yaaas @sophiet.”

A few years ago, Sophie proved her Miley fandom by singing “Wrecking Ball” alongside her Game of Thrones sister Maisie Williams for Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke series.

