Joe Jonas responds to Sophie Turner’s filing: “disparaging” statements about her were made without his consent

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Joe Jonas‘s team has shared with ABC News a lengthy response to Sophie Turner‘s recent legal filing regarding their two daughters. She’s accused Joe of “wrongful retention” of the kids because she claims he won’t allow her to take them back to England with her.

The statement from a spokesperson says there’s already an order entered by a court in Florida, where Joe filed for divorce, restricting either parent from relocating the children, and Sophie was given that order two weeks ago.

After the two met last weekend, the statement continues, Joe believed they had “reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.” But, it continues, “Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately.”

The statement claims if Joe complies, he’ll be in violation of that Florida Court order.

Regarding the language Sophie used in her filing, the spokesperson further notes that the children have not been “abducted” and “are currently with their mother.”

“Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently,” the statement alleges.

Also of note, the statement says, “Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views.”

“His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner,” it concludes. “His only concern is the well-being of his children.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.