Joel McHale is hosting an after show for the Netflix docuseries ‘Tiger King’

We know! We know! By now many of you are probably sick of hearing about Tiger King, but guess what? It’s like a gift that just keeps giving.

Yesterday (April 9), Joel McHale announced on social media that he will be hosting an after show for the new episode on April 12th.

Check out the announcement below. WARNING: It’s a lot.