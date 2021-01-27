Joey Fatone explains what *really* happened between him and Pink

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Back in the day, the guys in *NSYNC used to pal around with Pink, but Joey Fatone wants to make one thing clear: He never declared his love for her to her dad in hopes of scoring a date.

In a video for People called Defend Yourself, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone was asked about being “friend-zoned” by Pink years ago, which led him to, as he put it, “set the record straight” about what actually went down between them.

“I didn’t tell or ask her dad that I wanted to take her out and I loved her, if this is what you’re referring to here,” Joey laughs.

“I’m gonna set the record straight…I actually asked her out a few times, and we went out and we were cool as heck but I just, I guess I wasn’t her type,” he adds. “So that was it and we’re still friends. That was it.”

In the same video, Joey’s offered to chance to choose the final member of a dream boy band lineup that would include himself, Justin Timberlake, Nick Carter and Jordan Knight. He’s told he can choose between Harry Styles and Joe Jonas — and Joey chooses Nick.

