John Krasinski and Lin-Manuel Miranda help surprise ‘Hamilton’ super fan in the new ‘Some Good News’

If John Krasinski’s Some Good News isn’t picked up by a network when this is quarantine is over, we should seriously reevaluate the type of television we are watching at home.

Last week, Krasinski interviewed Steve Carell and together they celebrated the 15th anniversary of The Office, which was amazing. But this week, host Krasinski invited Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton to the show to help surprise a super fan, Aubrey.

We’re not crying. You’re crying. And can we get live theatre back, please!

Watch the video below. The Hamilton surprise starts around minute 8:30.

