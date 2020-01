John Krasinski makes an appearance in the latest trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

In a new 30-second teaser for the big game, we finally get a look at John Krasinski in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ during a flashback scene.

The second film hits theaters March 20th and is once again written and directed by Krasinski. While we loved the first film, we hope the sequel can live up to the levels of stress and anxiety created by the first film.

Watch the new teaser below:



BONUS: Enjoy this video of Krasinski and Emily Blunt answering questions about the film prior to its release.