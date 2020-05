When John Krasinski announced he would be stepping away from his show, Some Good News we were somewhat devastated. He brought us some much needed positivity during a dark time.

This week, John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson had another virtual reunion, and this time they discussed Krasinski’s beloved quarantine YouTube series, Some Good News. They chatted about how much Some Good News means to Krasinski, why he started the show, and why he ultimately decided to sell it to ViacomCBS.