John Legend and Alicia Keys facing off in a Verzuz "battle of the pianos" Friday

John Legend and Alicia Keys will face off in a special edition of Verzuz celebrating Juneteenth on Friday.
The latest installment of the popular Instagram Live series will be a “battle of the pianos,” Legend tweeted. His seventh studio album, Bigger Love, is set to drop on the same day.
The musicians go head to head starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the Verzuz Instagram page.
Previous Verzuz battles have included rappers T-Pain and Lil Jon, Ludacris and Nelly, and singers Babyface and Teddy Riley.
The Verzuz battle series was created by Alicia’s husband Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.
By Andrea Tuccillo
Celebrating Juneteenth with a special edition of #Verzuz! It’s a battle of the pianos with me vs. @AliciaKeys this Friday, June 19th at 8ET/5PT @verzuzonline pic.twitter.com/uttjPbMKDd
— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 13, 2020