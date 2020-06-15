John Legend and Alicia Keys facing off in a Verzuz "battle of the pianos" Friday

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

John Legend and Alicia Keys will face off in a special edition of Verzuz celebrating Juneteenth on Friday.

The latest installment of the popular Instagram Live series will be a “battle of the pianos,” Legend tweeted. His seventh studio album, Bigger Love, is set to drop on the same day.

The musicians go head to head starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the Verzuz Instagram page.

Previous Verzuz battles have included rappers T-Pain and Lil Jon, Ludacris and Nelly, and singers Babyface and Teddy Riley.

The Verzuz battle series was created by Alicia’s husband Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.