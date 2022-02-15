John Legend explains why he is “trying to drink less”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nordstrom

John Legend is focusing more on his overall health and has made some changes in his life, which includes his relationship with alcohol.

Speaking to People, the “All of Me” singer revealed, “I’m definitely trying to drink less.” Legend explained, “There are times when I don’t drink at all, like I don’t really drink when I’m on tour so there are times where I go long stretches without drinking. And then even when I’m off tour, I try to do it in moderation.”

The Voice coach added that his wife, Chrissy Teigen, was a positive influence in his decision. “Chrissy of course has been sober for over six months now and I’m very proud of her,” said Legend. “She finds that it’s healthier and better for her to just not drink at all. For me, I feel like I can do it in moderation, but I’m also mindful that if I overdo it, it’s going to have negative effects on my body, including my sleep.”

Legend explained cutting back on alcohol is one of several changes he made to improve his self-care. He’s also working on getting the appropriate amount of sleep every night — and that effort extends to his two young children, five-year-old Luna and three-year-old Miles.

Legend says he and his wife read to their kids every night, “Usually, by the time we’re into like the second and third book, they’re falling asleep.”

He adds that being “good parents” can be challenging, especially when Luna wakes up around midnight and tries crawling into bed with them. “It’s the hardest thing that we’ve got to tell her no and go back to her bedroom,” John admitted.

