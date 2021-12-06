John Legend is bringing the love to Las Vegas with new residency

Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment

John Legend already has an EGOT — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — and now he’s about to add a Las Vegas residency to his impressive resume.

The singer has announced Love in Las Vegas, a new 24-show residency launching at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on April 22, 2022.

The show is described as “a vibrant, colorful celebration of love and coming together,” following the themes of John’s 2020 album, Bigger Love. John will perform his favorite songs from throughout his career with the backing of a full band.

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Monday, December 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Here are the performance dates going on sale:

April 2022: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

May 2022: 4, 6, 7

August 2022: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

