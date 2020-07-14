John Legend opens up about his history of cheating and how he changed for wife Chrissy Teigen

Before John Legend sang “All of Me” to longtime love Chrissy Teigen, the Oscar winner admits that he was anything but faithful when he was younger.

Speaking to Dax Shepard and Minica Padman Monday for their podcast Armchair Expert, Legend touched upon his history of infidelity before he met Teigen.

“I did have a history of [cheating]. Definitely in my 20’s,” the 41-year-old confessed when asked upfront about how he treated his past girlfriends. “I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls. When I started to get that attention, I loved it.”

“I definitely was dishonest and selfish,” Legend openly admitted.

He said he fooled himself into thinking he wasn’t doing anything wrong by “keeping my relationship ill-defined.” However, even he knew the truth back then that “it was really cheating.”

Going back to not receiving much attention from the opposite sex when he was younger, he said he overindulged when he started becoming famous, admitting he “took advantage of that, at that time.”

But that all stopped once he met Chrissy, whom he married in 2013. The two share two children, four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles.

He says he is thankful he changed his ways for her.

“At a certain point, you just realize you’re happier being honest. You’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person,” Legend explained. “At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy. I decided I wasn’t gonna mess with somebody else anymore.”

Legend joked that he is deathly afraid of doing his wife wrong, cracking, “Chrissy has 12 million Twitter followers. If I were to do anything, it would be career suicide.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.