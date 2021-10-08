John Legend’s “Bigger Love Global Experience” concert event streaming October 24

Courtesy Mandolin

John Legend fans can now enjoy his tour experience at home.

The Voice coach is now performing on his Bigger Love tour, named after his latest album, and his recent concert in Phoenix will be streamed on Sunday, October 24, at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the two-hour concert, dubbed the “Bigger Love Global Experience,” are on sale now at Mandolin.com, and include access to a 48-hour replay available on demand. Virtual VIP ticket buyers will be able to join John in the Mandolin app for an event before the stream, as he talks about his LVE Wine collection, performs a few solo piano songs, and answers fan questions.

The EGOT winner has also recorded a “virtual” duet with the late Nat King Cole, adding his vocals to Cole’s signature holiday classic, “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).” The song will be featured on A Sentimental Christmas with Nat King Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Reimagined, a collection of Cole’s holiday recordings featuring restored vocals and new arrangements, to be released October 29. It is the first single, and is available now on all digital streaming platforms.

Legend’s tour continues Saturday in St. Augustine, Florida, and will run through a October 20 show in Carmel, Indiana. As previously reported, last week he joined the production team of the Broadway musical Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations.

