John Mayer extends solo acoustic tour into the fall

Courtesy Live Nation

John Mayer‘s solo acoustic tour is going so well that he’s announced a new leg of the trek, starting in the fall.

The new leg kicks off October 3 at New York’s Madison Square Garden and is set to run through November 10, wrapping up at LA’s Kia Forum. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 9 a.m. local time via JohnMayer.com.

The tour features John playing mostly acoustic guitar, though he does a few songs on piano and electric guitar as well. Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter JP Saxe, on whose 2021 debut album John played, will open the newly announced dates.

Presales start Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time. You can sign up now at JohnMayer.com to receive a code to access the presale.

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour via charityauctionstoday.com, with proceeds going to John’s Back to You Fund. The fund supports various charities, including help for at-risk youth and the homeless, as well as John’s Heart & Armor Foundation, which supports veterans.

The first leg of the tour, which kicked off March 11, has so far raised more than $122,000 for charity.

