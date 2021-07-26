John Mayer scores 10th top-10 album with ‘Sob Rock’

Columbia

John Mayer‘s new album of retro-inspired music, Sob Rock, has debuted at number two on the Billboard album chart.

It’s John’s 10th top-10 album. Every studio album he’s released, dating all the way back to his major-label debut, 2003’s Room for Squares, has reached the top 10, and so did his 2008 live album, Where the Light Is.

John launched Sob Rock with a ’70s/’80s inspired ad campaign, which stated, “John Mayer…had an idea: Why not make a record that feels like those unforgettable albums we grew up loving? It’s not easy to do. You’d basically have to be John Mayer to pull it off. But he is. And he did.”

John will hit the road on his Sob Rock tour next year, beginning February 17 in Albany, NY. He wrote on Instagram, “Can’t wait to play these new songs. Hope to see you out there.” That caption accompanied another retro-style ad, featuring a list of tour dates and a photo of John with the headline, “The one tall guy you won’t mind standing in front of you at a concert.”

If you want to see John before that, he’s touring this summer as part of the Grateful Dead spinoff band Dead & Company starting August 16.

