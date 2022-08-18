John Mayer to perform entire 2012 album at online benefit show this weekend

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

John Mayer lives in Montana, and this weekend, he’s doing a special benefit concert to raise money for relief efforts following the flooding of the state’s Yellowstone River back in June. The flooding caused the closure of Yellowstone National Park, destroyed an historic bridge and trapped some residents, leaving them without safe drinking water.

John announced Wednesday that the show will feature him “playing the Born And Raised album in its entirety for the first time ever (among other songs) solo acoustic” at the Livingston, Montana, outdoor venue Pine Creek Lodge.

Born and Raised, featuring a more folky sound from John, included the single “Queen of California.”

The show, called Rise for the River, takes place Sunday at 8 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET. It’s completely sold out, but you can watch it online via Nugs.net by purchasing a $20 ticket.

The proceeds will go to the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund – Serving Park County, which has been created to support the communities affected by the severe flooding. It’ll provide emergency shelter, drinking water, food, clothing, food replacement, and fund cleanup and rebuilding efforts.

