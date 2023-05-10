Johnny Depp reportedly directing Al Pacino in ‘Modi’

Depp and Pacino on the set of ‘Donny Brasco’ — Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images

Johnny Depp is getting behind the camera for the first time since 1997’s The Brave, and The Wrap says he’ll be directing his Donny Brasco co-star Al Pacino.

The Oscar-winning Godfather actor will reportedly play art collector Maurice Gangnat in Modi, a World War I-era film centering on the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. Riccardo Scamarcio, who played the heavy in John Wick: Chapter 2, will portray the titular artist.

Producer Barry Navidi has also worked with Pacino before, including his Oscar-nominated turn as Shylock in a filmed adaptation of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice in 2004. Navidi says of the passion project, “Our incredible cast, coupled with the vision, wit and sensitivity I know Johnny will bring behind the camera, will make this a dream come true.”

