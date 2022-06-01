Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Lawsuit

Actor Amber Heard stands with her attorney attorney Elaine Bredehoft in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Friday, May 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

The verdict is in – Jurors found Amber Heard liable in the defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages. A verdict was reached this afternoon after six weeks of trial testimony and a few days of deliberation. As a refresher – Depp brought the $50 million lawsuit against Amber Heard in 2019, alleging that she defamed him by describing herself in a 2018 Washington Post piece as a victim of domestic abuse. Depp claimed that Heard was the real abuser in their relationship.