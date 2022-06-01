Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Lawsuit

The verdict is in – Jurors found Amber Heard liable in the defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp, awarding him $15 million in damages. A verdict was reached this afternoon after six weeks of trial testimony and a few days of deliberation. As a refresher – Depp brought the $50 million lawsuit against Amber Heard in 2019, alleging that she defamed him by describing herself in a 2018 Washington Post piece as a victim of domestic abuse. Depp claimed that Heard was the real abuser in their relationship.