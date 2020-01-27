JoJo’s “SUPER SECRET” Buffalo Chicken Dip Recipe

Alright, alright … with the Super Bowl just around the corner, we know that you’ll be looking for that perfect dish to either bring to someone’s party or provide at your very own party, which is why JoJo wanted to give you his personal recipe for “Buffalo Chicken Dip!”

Listen to the audio and check out the recipe below:



Amazing Crock Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip

* 3-4 Chicken breasts (boneless/skinless)

* 8oz Ranch dressing (I of course prefer Hidden Valley)

* 8 oz Cream cheese (softened)

* 8oz Hot sauce or wing sauce (Frank’s Hot Sauce “I put that sh#t on everything)

* 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Cook chicken breasts thoroughly in a crock pot. (no liquid required)

Once chicken is tender and cooked, shred using 2 forks.

Add ranch, cream cheese, hot sauce and cheese.

Mix well and serve with tortilla chips.

**If you like a little more spice, add a half teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes