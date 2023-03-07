Jon Bernthal reportedly back as Punisher in Disney+’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

L-R Cox, Bernthal — Netflix/Patrick Harbron

Frank Castle is back.

Jon Bernthal, who played the Marvel Comics character and his vigilante alter ego The Punisher in the acclaimed Netflix series of the same name, will rejoin his former co-stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cox, D’Onofrio and Bernthal were fan favorites in their respective roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Castle in the R-rated Marvel shows formerly on the streaming service, which weren’t part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Cox’s blind vigilante lawyer officially entered the MCU with a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home before reprising both in and out of his Daredevil costume in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. D’Onofrio made his MCU debut as Fisk in Hawkeye.

Bernthal first appeared as The Punisher in Daredevil, before spinning off into his own series for Netflix in 2016; the show ran for two seasons.

The “Netflix Marvel” shows are available for streaming on Disney+.

The Hollywood Reporter explains Born Again will be the longest MCU-based series for Disney+, at 18 episodes. Shooting gets underway this month in all three characters’ stomping grounds of New York City, with an expected debut date of spring 2024.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.