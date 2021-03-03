Jon Bon Jovi interview to air on AXS TV before network premiere of band's new concert film

Clay McBride

AXS TV will present an exclusive interview with Jon Bon Jovi that will precede the network television premiere of his band’s recent concert film, On a Night Like This — Bon Jovi 2020, on March 20.

The New Jersey rocker will chat with Spotify podcast host Alison Hagendorf about the making of Bon Jovi‘s latest album, 2020, as well as the experience of shooting On a Night Like This. He’ll also talk about how he’s been spending his time during the COVID-19 pandemic and other projects on which he’s been focusing.

The interview, which will air at 8 p.m. ET, also will feature Jon answering select questions submitted by fans.

Following the interview, On a Night Like This — Bon Jovi 2020 will debut at 8:30 p.m. ET. The film, which first premiered in November 2020 as a special streaming event, captures the band playing its new album, 2020, in its entirety for the first time on a closed set near Nashville. The movie also includes candid backstage footage and interview segments with Jon.

“We released our new album during such a unique year, and without a tour we had to find a different way to perform these songs for our fans,” Jon explains. “AXS TV has been a great partner and I’m looking forward to everyone getting the chance to watch this special showcasing the band’s first and only time performing 2020 live together.”

After the interview and film air on AXS TV, they will be available for viewing across all of the network’s streaming platforms.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.