Jon Bon Jovi, Richard Marx, Daryl Hall performing at virtual 2020 VetsAid concert

Jon Bon Jovi, Daryl Hall, Richard Marx and Gwen Stefani are among the stars who’ll be performing at the 2020 edition of VetsAid, an annual charity concert organized by Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh.

Of course, due to the pandemic, this year’s concert will be presented as a virtual event called VetsAid 2020: Home for the Holidays. It’ll be streamed live on December 12 at VetsAid.veeps.com starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Joe himself will perform, and in addition to Jon, Daryl, Richard and Gwen, the bill also includes Gwen’s fiancé, Blake Shelton, Jewel, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, Babyface, Eagles member and country star Vince Gill, Drew Carey, E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt and many more.

Previously unseen footage from the first three VetsAid concerts will be shown during the special, as will messages and stories from various artists.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, November 18, at 12 p.m. EST at VetsAid.veeps.com, with discounts available for active-duty military personnel and veterans.

“Our veterans community already suffers from increased poverty rates, mental health issues, re-entry difficulties and personal crises in the best of times,” Joe says in a statement. “During this pandemic they are especially vulnerable…I can’t think of a better way to remember and honor the men and women who have served our country this holiday season than by helping us raise funds to support their essential and basic needs.”

As with the previous VetsAid shows, the virtual event will raise funds for various organizations that support veterans services around the U.S.