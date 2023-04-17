Jonas Brothers announce one-off May show in their home state

Republic

It seems like Jonas Brothers are trying to cover the entire New York Tri-State Area with live performances. After playing five shows on Broadway in Manhattan and announcing two shows at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, they’ve finally planned one in their home state.

On Monday, the trio announced a May 23 show at the Hard Rock Live stage in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Nick, Joe and Kevin were raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey, which is farther north.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 21; check the Hard Rock’s Instagram account for info on how to get them. The trio’s new project The Album arrives May 12.

The group has also shared an adorable photo of the three of them as little kids on a boat with their parents.

