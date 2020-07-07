Jonas Brothers are pushing back release of memoir, ‘BLOOD’

AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/FILMMAGIC

You’ll have to wait a little longer to read the Jonas Brothers’ memoir.

The sibling trio announced they have put the release of their memoir, BLOOD, on hold for the time being, with no new release date set.

“It’s important to us that our memoir ‘BLOOD’ is perfect and that we share it when the time is right. Because of that, we’re taking some extra time to write our story,” the JoBros tweeted. “We’ll update everyone shortly once we have more info.”

The book was originally scheduled to be released in November 2019, but was then pushed back to October 20, 2020.

Nick, Joe and Kevin are writing the book with help from author Neil Strauss. It will detail their story from the band’s creation to their rise to fame, through their breakup and eventual reunion.

By Andrea Tuccillo

