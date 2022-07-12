Jonas Brothers are “the most proud” of their new music, more “than we’ve ever been about anything”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood Foundation

It feels like forever since the Jonas Brothers released their reunion album, Happiness Begins, in 2019. But while appearing on Live with Kelly & Ryan on Monday, Kevin Jonas revealed that new music is on the way — and the group is more proud of it than “anything we’ve ever done.”

Asked about the status of the new music, Kevin said, “We’ve been working on the album for a couple of years now. It’s funny, it’s many years [of work] that have come together in four weeks, you know? Like, you search and you work really hard and all of a sudden it happens!” He mentioned they’re finishing the album right now.

Asked how Kevin, Joe and Nick were able to coordinate their schedules to get the album done, Kevin told Ryan Seacrest, “You know, we’re all in different places, everyone’s got their different schedules. But we know that … let’s call it the ‘mother ship’ that is the Jonas Brothers … it’s our priority and it’s something we want to get right. I think it means too much to us.”

“But I can honestly say this is the most exciting and we’re the most proud of this music that we’ve ever been about anything we’ve ever done,” Kevin teased.

When asked when we might hear the music, Kevin said he wasn’t sure. When Ryan pressed him about whether or not we’ll see a new album before Christmas, Kevin swore he wasn’t holding back — he honestly doesn’t know.

Of course, there have been a few changes in the JoBros’ lives since 2019: Joe and his wife, Sophie Turner, welcomed their first child and are expecting another, while Nick and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

The Bros’ most recent single, “Who’s In Your Head,” came out in September 2021.

