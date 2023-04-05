Jonas Brothers hang with the Yankees after announcing August concert at their stadium

Courtesy Live Nation

The Jonas Brothers announced earlier this week they’ll perform five of their albums in a single show at Yankee Stadium in August — and it seems they’re too excited to wait until summer to visit the stadium and meet the team.

On Tuesday, the group swung by Yankee Stadium during batting practice — pun intended — and declared that they’ve always been “lifetime Yankee fans” because they grew up in New Jersey.

“They were always our team,” Nick said, according to the New York Post. “Performing in Yankee Stadium — I think that’s incredible,” added Kevin.

During practice, the group spoke with Yankees manager Aaron Boone, rookie Anthony Volpe and the team’s star MVP outfielder, Aaron Judge. Judge, who’s 6 feet, 7 inches tall, hugged the brothers, who they said is their current favorite player, and spoke to them for a few minutes.

“He seems like a great guy,” Nick commented. “He’s enormous.”

The group also named Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Hideki Matsui and Bernie Williams as some of their all-time favorite players.

As previously reported, JoBros will perform at the stadium on August 12. The general sale begins April 14 at 10 a.m. ET at jonasbrothers.com.

On Friday, April 7, JoBros will release “Waffle House,” the latest single from their upcoming project, The Album. They’ll be the musical guests on Saturday Night Live for the third time the following day.

