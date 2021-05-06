Jonas Brothers, Miley Cyrus to headline 2021 Summerfest

Xavi Torrent/Redferns

The Jonas Brothers and Miley Cyrus are among the new headliners announced for 2021’s Summerfest.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin festival is set to take place in September, after being postponed from its originally scheduled June and July dates.

JoBros are set to take the stage on September 8, with tickets going on sale May 21 at 10 a.m. Miley will be headlining on September 17, with tickets going on sale May 28 at 10 a.m.

“We said we would see you guys as quickly as we could and we’re so excited to announce we’re headlining @Summerfest in Milwaukee on September 8th!” Nick, Joe and Kevin wrote. “…feels so good to be talking about the live show and throwing around some ideas…Can’t wait to see your faces again!! Let’s get it!”

Summerfest is scheduled to take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021. Other headliners include Chance the Rapper with 24k Goldn, Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott, Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett and Dave Matthews Band.

Justin Bieber, blink-182, and Guns N’ Roses, who were supposed to perform at last year’s Summerfest which got canceled due to the pandemic, are set to reschedule their shows as well. Dates for those shows are pending.

