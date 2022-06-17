Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix & more to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

The Jonas Brothers are going Hollywood … literally.

The trio has been announced as one of the class of 2023 honorees on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, meaning that sometime in the future they’ll be receiving a star on the legendary landmark. The date that their star will be unveiled has not been set — like all recipients, the group has two years to schedule a ceremony.

Also getting stars in the Recording category: Marc Anthony, country superstar Blake Shelton, rocker Lenny Kravitz, R&B legend Charlie Wilson, percussionist Sheila E., music executive Irving Azoff and the late Mexican singer Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash in 2012.

Pentatonix is also being honored with a star, but in the category of Live Theater/Live Performance.

On the TV side, Mindy Kaling, Jon Favreau, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Ellen Pompeo and original SNL cast member Garrett Morris will be honored.

For movies, rapper/actor Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, and the late Juanita Moore and Paul Walker will be getting stars.

