Jonas Brothers, Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor among nominees for this year’s Streamy Awards

Jonas Brothers, Sam Smith and Meghan Trainor are among the nominees for this year’s Streamy Awards, which celebrate the best in online content.

Jonas Brothers are nominated in the Crossover category, which honors “public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.” Their competition includes Justin Bieber‘s wife Hailey Rhode Bieber, Kate Hudson and Paris Hilton.

Sam and Meghan are nominated in the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year category, which honors the “songs that dominated content creation on social media.”

Sam’s up for the Kim Petras duet “Unholy,” while Meghan is nominated for her viral smash “Made You Look.” Other nominees include “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by Pink Pantheress and Ice Spice, Coi Leray‘s “Players,” Doechii‘s “What It Is” and d4vd’s “Here With Me.” Ice is also nominated for her solo track “In Ha Mood.”

The awards will be handed out Sunday, August 27, 2023, in Los Angeles.

